That ownership became newly relevant this spring, when reports emerged about the Reimann family, who founded and still own JAB. In the midst of those reports, the company and family are examining their Nazi past—specifically, the National Socialist activity of Albert Reimann Jr., and his World War II-era romance with Emilie Landecker, who was half Jewish. (Reimann was married to another woman, but he and Landecker had three children, who became heirs to the family fortune.)