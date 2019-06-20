Last year, the president of Adidas North America, Zion Armstrong, held a staff meeting in Portland where workers said he stressed the company need to "intensify its diversity efforts." Later, in a meeting with Progressive Soles, a worker-led, mostly minority group, employees said he reneged and claimed the company workforce reflected Portland's demographics (the city is 77 percent white, according to Census Bureau figures) and that black employees weren't being promoted because there weren't any who were ready.