The longtime general manager of the Multnomah Athletic Club announced he will resign at the end of July after nearly 13 years running the nonprofit club.
Norm Rich wrote in a June 24 letter to members and staff that he will end his tenure with little more than a month's notice. The club's board of trustees wrote in an email obtained by WW that Rich's last day will be July 31.
It's a quick transition for a man who held the general manager's post at the MAC for more than a decade. The Southwest Portland club hired him away from the Jonathan Club in Los Angeles in 2006 to replace Steve Tidrick who ran the MAC for 21 years.
"The Club is about to embark on a new strategic plan," Rich writes, "and I have concluded that it would be best for the implementation of that plan to be overseen by someone whose tenure with the Club is just beginning and who can bring a fresh perspective to the process."
According to tax forms the MAC must file annually as a nonprofit, Rich earned $719,119 for running the club in 2017, making him one of the highest paid Portland non-profit executives outside of the medical field.
The MAC had a 2017 budget of $37.2 million and recorded an operating surplus of $3.8 million that year.
The MAC serves more than 22,000 members, according to its website.
Bob Radler, the club's president, has been appointed interim general manager.
