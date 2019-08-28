Ristretto Roasters has closed the second of its four coffee shops in Portland.
The coffee chain became engulfed in controversy earlier this year after author Nancy Rommelmann, the founder's wife and onetime manager of the businesses, started a vlog called #MeNeither, which criticizes women in the #MeToo movement. Shortly after a backlash erupted in January, Ristretto closed its location in Northwest Portland.
Rommelmann, a onetime contributor to WW, has now left Portland for New York City.
The Ristretto location on Northeast Couch Street posted notice recently advising customers to visit the chain's other two cafes. "We are off to new adventures," the sign reads.
Ristretto did not respond to a request for comment.
