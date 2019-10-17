Portland and Vancouver, Wash. activists say they've shut down the rail line at the Port of Vancouver to block trains from aiding in the construction of a Canadian oil pipeline.
The activist groups Portland Rising Tide and Mosquito Fleet set up camp on the train tracks this morning, taking direct action against fossil fuel infrastructure—in this case, pipe for an expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, designed to transport Alberta tar sands oil.
Environmental activists have sought to block fossil fuel infrastructure delaying the transportation of fuels as a way to highlight the issue of climate change.
"We demand they stop the Trans Mountain Expansion project immediately, respect the rights of Indigenous groups, and halt any further fossil fuel expansion," the groups said in a statement.
