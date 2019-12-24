Notice anything missing at Fred Meyer? Handles on the paper bags.
The Portland-based grocer is telling customers it's the result of a supplier shortage.
"The [bags] are only able to be ordered to locations that are near public transportation and/or the clientele walk to our stores due to the decline in supplies from our supplier," a Fred Meyer representative wrote to a disgruntled customer on Facebook last week. "In short, if the store currently has handle bags, they will continue to have handle bags, and if they do not, then they will not be able to order them."
It's unclear if the shortage the representative alludes to is temporary or permanent.
But that customer tells WW his local store, on North Interstate Avenue, didn't have bags with handles last week, despite being located right next to MAX.
Two other locations WW visited in the past week also did not offer bags with handles – on Southeast Hawthorne Street and on Northeast Glisan Street.
Neither Fred Meyer nor its parent company Kroger responded to requests for comment.
