Last week, Nike notified state employment officials that it will lay off at least 500 employees at its Beaverton headquarters. The workforce reduction, which will begin Oct. 1, will be one of Oregon's largest layoffs during the pandemic. Nike says it's restructured its executive suite to switch its focus to online sales. The sportswear giant has shut most of its stores due to the coronavirus and, in June, reported a quarterly net loss of $790 million. WW reported the news on wweek.com. Our readers were not wholly sympathetic.