The Oregon Department of Justice announced Nov. 17 it had agreed to monetary settlements with four local businesses accused of price gouging and scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The settlements ranged from $12,500 to $21,500, with the largest amount paid by the convenience store chain Plaid Pantry for selling 9,000 four-packs of face masks marked up to "unconscionably excessive prices."
The DOJ also reached settlements with two businesses that made unfounded product claims related to COVID-19, including a company called Live Your Colour Inc., which claimed its silk socks could protect against the virus, and a Bend skin care company called Sher Ray that advertised an aromatherapy diffuser blend, "Respiratory Remedy," as a possible cure for COVID-19.
"As Oregonians continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, these actions are a reminder that as your AG, I will not tolerate price gouging and other unconscionable trade practices," Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Tuesday. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.)
