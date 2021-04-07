"We are appalled at Powell's decision to eliminate the recall list and force laid-off employees to apply for their former jobs. This action comes nearly a year after the union and company had reached mutual agreement, in writing, that the recall list would be maintained without timeline restrictions," the statement read. "The union is looking into every avenue to hold Powell's to their contractual obligations as well as the moral imperative to treat workers ethically and not use the pandemic as an opportunity to reduce wages and benefits for longtime employees."