Another really key factor is the child care situation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was recently talking about how more than 4 million women went out of the workforce during the last year because of unexpected child care or family care situations. Maybe about half of those women haven’t come back into the workforce—mainly because a lot of children are still not fully back in school. Child care facilities are not open, and disproportionately women are the ones thrust into caregiving positions in their families. It disallows a large portion of our workforce to get back into work. Around 2 million women that are not coming back into the workforce is quite a significant number. And the number of women that haven’t come back in into the workforce here in Oregon is going to be significant as well.