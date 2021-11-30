A Fleet of Mini-Buses Resumes Service in Vancouver

One sign of the degree to which the pandemic has eased in the Pacific Northwest can be seen across the Columbia River, where a fleet of electric cars offering group rides has resumed service.

Ryd, a six-car fleet of electric vehicles that operate in Vancouver, Wash. relaunched operations last week, on Nov. 15. Ryd, which stands for Rethink Your Drive, operates its cars similarly to buses: Their vibrant green cars are able to pick you up at specific Ryd stops when requested.

“[Our cars] can access parts of the community where buses have a hard time,” said Max Ault, the chief strategy officer at Ryd, “[They] really can get people from their front door to where they need to go in an equitable and accessible manner.”

Ryd, whose cars allow for six passengers, aims to be an alternative to parking when Vancouver streets are full.

The company began in 2018 as a method of transportation for employees of LSW Architect, an architecture firm based in Vancouver. Other companies are now able to sign up for the service and it has also opened operations to individuals for $50 a month. Users can sign up using the Ryd app.

Ryd ceased operations because of COVID-19. Before the pandemic struck, it had more than 250 users.

“We are in the process of ramping up for at least that amount moving into 2022,” said Ault, “but likely more.”

As well as expanding their consumer base in Vancouver, Ryd is looking towards expanding where they operate, including in Portland.

“[Portland] is our neighbor, part of the same metro region, same broader community,” said Ault. “It would be great to have Ryd offering both in Vancouver and Portland, serving the community.”