Land Use Board of Appeals Says City Needs Stronger Argument to Deny Permit for Zenith Energy

The Land Use Board of Appeals told the city on Thursday that it must make a stronger argument for denying a land use computability statement with Zenith Energy, creating yet another stalemate over whether or not the crude oil storage company will get the proper permissions to continue operating.

Last August, the city scuttled Zenith’s aspirations to continue operations and potentially expand its capacity by denying Zenith a land use computability statement for its Northwest Portland facility, located along the waterfront. At that time, the Portland’s Bureau of Development Services said Zenith’s operations were not in line with the city’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan.

The compatibility statement, called a LUCS for short, is one of the requirements necessary for the Department of Environmental Quality to grant Zenith a renewed air quality permit—a requisite for Zenith to continue operations. The oil terminal takes in crude oil from trains, stores it in tanks, and then pushes the oil through pipes and onto ships that travel both domestically and overseas.

In its decision today, the Land Use Board of Appeals said the city has the power to reject a LUCS from Zenith, but that it needs to provide more concrete findings to rationalize the decision: “We agree with petitioner that remand is required for the city to adopt sufficient findings to support the decision. On remand, the city should explain why the use is not ‘compatible’ with the cited provisions of the 2035 Plan.”

In the fall, state lawmakers and climate activists put pressure on City Hall to deny Zenith the LUCS. “The catastrophic risks of approving this application cannot be overstated,” 20 state lawmakers wrote to City Commissioner Dan Ryan at the time.

In its refusal to grant the LUCS for Zenith, the city’s Bureau of Development Services cited potential harmful impacts on marginalized communities, as well as potential environmental damage.

Zenith then took the issue to the Land Use Board of Appeals, claiming that its plan to transition to a “fully renewable energy facility” was “very much in line with the values and goals reflected in the city of Portland’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan.”

Zenith did not immediately respond to WW’s request for comment, nor did Ryan or the Bureau of Development Services.

Climate activists see it as a win.

Nick Caleb, a climate attorney with the advocacy group Breach Collective, called the decision a “significant victory for Portlanders.

“[It] makes it clear that large fossil fuel corporations cannot expose Portland’s residents and environment to unreasonable risks and expect their projects to be rubber stamped by local governments,” Caleb said. “Zenith’s operations are clearly incompatible with Portland’s comprehensive plan and land use laws.”















