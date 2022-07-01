Rep. Karin Power Will Run Business for a Better Portland

Oregon state Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), who earlier this year announced her departure from the legislature over low pay, has been named the interim executive director of Business for a Better Portland.

The nonprofit occupies an interesting position in civic life. It represents more than 400 Portland-area businesses, but is distinctly to the left of the Portland Business Alliance, the local chamber of commerce. That means Business for a Better Portland, also known as BBPDX, hosts storefront shopping events but also advocates for affordable housing, bike lanes and public transit.

Power, too, is a noteworthy progressive figure. She announced her departure from the Oregon House this spring—despite a rapid rise that saw her chair the House Committee on Early Childhood and co-chair the House Judiciary Committee. She and two colleagues blamed their decision not to seek reelection on the failure of a bill that would have doubled lawmakers’ pay and provided extra compensation for child care. Her term ends in January.

Board Chair Hope Beraka tells WW that Power will serve as interim director while overseeing the search for a new permanent executive director, a process which is expected to take between six and eight months. Power will serve as the interim executive director in conjunction with Ashley Henry through the summer until Henry’s departure in September.

According to a press release, the Board of Directors voted June 21 to appoint Power as interim director. Formerly a 501(c)(6) organization where membership funds were the sole source of financial support, BBPDX announced this spring their reorganization into a 501(c)(3), which allows BBPDX to apply for grants, and opens up opportunity for individuals, charitable, and civic organizations to participate in and support the organization’s advocacy projects.

The aim of this reorganization, Beraka says, is to “address the concerns of interested businesses who don’t have membership dollars to spend.” She noted that many businesses are in financial tough spots due to the pandemic and the national economic downturn, but are still voicing interest in being involved.