Starbucks Baristas Had Plenty to Celebrate This Labor Day

Organized labor is making inroads at Starbucks.

That’s true nationwide, thanks to a Buffalo, N.Y., unionization drive that broke through decades of resistance. It’s happening here, too: 19 Starbucks in Oregon have voted to unionize since April, 11 of them in Portland.

Over Labor Day weekend, Starbucks Workers United held “sip-ins” at 16 locations, including the Lloyd District and Jantzen Beach shops on the morning of Sept. 5.

