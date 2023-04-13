Kotek Tells Tribes She Opposes Any Expansion of Gambling in Oregon

Gov. Tina Kotek today provided unambiguous guidance to Oregon’s nine recognized Indigenous tribes and the Oregon Lottery about where she stands on gambling.

In response to questions her office has received and to two pending proposals that would add additional tribal casinos, Kotek simply said no.

“Throughout my legislative career, during my campaign for this office, and since the start of my administration, I have been clear that I do not favor an expansion of gaming,” Kotek wrote in a letter to leaders of the nine tribes and state and federal officials, including interim Oregon Lottery director Mike Wells.

“This applies to tribes and the state. Therefore, my policy on Tribal gaming facilities maintains the status quo from past governors, i.e., good faith bargaining between sovereign tribes and the state on one gaming facility per tribe on reservation land.”

Kotek’s statement comes as the Coquille Tribe continues its quest to open a casino in Medford and the Siletz Tribe pursues a casino in Salem. It also follows a long period of uncertainty during which in addition to potential tribal expansion, the Oregon Lottery moved aggressively into mobile sports betting and the Oregon Racing Commission tried unsuccessfully to expand betting on what’s called “historical horse racing” at Grants Pass Downs.

Former Gov. Kate Brown and the Legislature found themselves buffeted by competing proposals and, as a result, legislative leadership convened 2022 interim and 2023 regular session committees to consider state gambling policy.

All that has occurred while the Cowlitz Tribe’s ilani Casino in Clark County, which Oregon tribes opposed for many years, has found extraordinary success since its opening in 2017, as The Oregonian has reported.

Kotek is hoping to head off further skirmishing over expansion in Oregon.

“I wanted to provide this clarification of my tribal gaming policy so that Tribes, the federal government, and local entities know where I stand,” she wrote. “This helps all of us avoid confusion, use of resources, and advocacy for and against changing my stance in favor of one gaming facility per tribe on reservation land.”