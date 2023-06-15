Providence Nurses and Home Care Workers in Seaside and Portland Prepare to Strike

More than 1,800 nurses working for Providence hospitals and programs, including hospice and home health providers, voted June 4 to go on strike.

The strike, which comes after bargaining came to a halt last week after the nurses announced their intention to strike, begins at 5:30 am Monday, June 19 along with a picket line at the Portland location. If it goes forward, it will be the first large-scale healthcare worker strike in over 25 years.

And it’s expected to have potentially devastating effects on the hospital’s care capacity. Providence Health and Services announced yesterday the changes that would happen at Providence Portland in Northeast: all non-emergency surgeries have been canceled, the neonatal unit will be closed and all babies are being relocated to other hospitals, patient transfers will be reduced, the hospital won’t be able to perform some respiratory treatments and they expect longer wait times in the ER.

The Oregon Nurses Association, which represents all 1,800 nurses, says their demands are focused on healthcare coverage, paid time off, wages and staffing levels.

In a press release yesterday, Providence published its most recent offer to their nurses. But, ONA said in a statement this morning that the salary amounts Providence released were misleading and missed the point of its disagreements.

The ONA has been in contract negotiations with Providence since October. The strike vote took place after a marathon negotiating session between the three groups of Providence nurses f and the Providence bargaining team, says Richard Botterill, Chairperson of ONA’s Providence Portland bargaining team.

“Our strike vote was an overwhelming, like 96 or 97%, ‘yes’ vote from our nurses,” says Botterill.

Providence did not respond to a request for comment.

Providence will remain open during the strike by hiring contract nurses, but have released an announcement asking clients to go to other hospitals when possible. Because of the decreased capacity the three Providence providers will have limited capabilities for the upcoming week.

At Providence Seaside all elective surgeries have been rescheduled and admissions for patients that need transitional care from a hospital bed to at home care have been halted.

Providence Home Health and Providence Hospice will continue to care for at home patients with contract nurses and new patients will be admitted only as staffing requirements allow.

The strike comes amid a national nursing shortage which has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic. A study by the American Hospital Association suggests that more than 100,000 nurses have left the workforce in the last two years.

“The point we have been making is that if we have a great package, then the staffing issue is resolved,” Botterill says. “We will be able to both retain and attract staff.”

Providence recently avoided a strike with nurses in Bend after coming to an agreement before the strike took place. If this upcoming strike does go through, which seems likely, it will be the first Providence nurses strike in the state of Oregon.