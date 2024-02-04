Lawsuit Says Directors Mortgage CEO Groomed Summer Intern

A former top executive at Lake Oswego-based Directors Mortgage is accusing the firm’s CEO, Mark Hanna, of sexually grooming his teenage daughter and then firing him when he reported it.

In a lawsuit filed Jan. 29 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, Anthony Levrets, then earning $720,000 a year as Directors’ vice president of strategic development, accuses Hanna of inappropriate behavior while Levrets’ 16-year-old daughter was employed as a summer intern last August.

Hanna, the lawsuit says, discussed “his personal sex life” and “his affinity for fellatio” before ultimately offering to take her on a private jet to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Orange County, Calif. When Levrets’ daughter informed him of the offer, he reported it to the firm’s board of directors in October and was fired shortly thereafter, he says.

Hanna did not respond to requests for comment from WW.

The lawsuit is demanding more than $3.5 million in damages. It comes on the heels of another lawsuit, filed Dec. 22 by Directors Mortgage, accusing Levrets of starting his own business using company funds and trade secrets. Levrets declined to comment.