New Management at Woodlark Hotel to Fire Staff, Bring Some Back

Azul Hospitality Group, a hotel management firm based in San Diego, is terminating all the employees at the Woodlark Hotel in Portland’s West End as it prepares to take over operations from SoHi Brands—known, until recently, as Sortis Holdings.

Workers will be rehired based on projections for future occupancy, Azul executives said in an email to WW. Azul plans to take over the Woodlark in mid-July.

“As the new incoming operator, the Azul transitions team is currently evaluating upcoming occupancy projections and will rehire associates to support anticipated business levels,” Azul senior vice president Stan Kaminski wrote in the email. “The hotel ownership group and Azul are committed to being good partners to the local community.”

Azul plans to post all the Woodlark’s positions online next week and welcomed current employees to apply for them, said an employee at the Woodlark who declined to be identified. Some existing jobs will not reappear, Azul said, according to the employee.

Rooms at the Woodlark currently start at $172 a night on the hotel’s website.

The Woodlark has been managed by SoHi Brands, the local company that bought up restaurant and coffee chains during the pandemic, including Bamboo Sushi, Water Avenue Coffee and Sizzle Pie. SoHi, founded by real estate scion Paul Brenneke as Sortis Holdings, has been struggling since, with shops missing rent payments and vendors suing for overdue cash.

SoHi is just one of many marquee Portland firms that have been involved with the Woodlark. It was developed by Provenance Hotels, the firm founded by Gordon Sondland, who went on to become Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union.

Provenance sold a majority stake in the Woodlark to an entity controlled by NBP Capital in 2014. NBP bought the rest in 2022, according to a press release. NBP Capital didn’t return an email seeking comment.

NBP Capital is run by Lauren Noecker. She founded the company with her brother, Spencer, who left to pursue a cannabis business. NBP is funded in large part by Nicolas Berggruen, a German American billionaire who once sold everything he owned except a small bag of clothes, his BlackBerry, and a Gulfstream IV jet that used to roam the world looking for deals, including an ethanol plant in Oregon.

NBP also owns the old Multnomah County Courthouse, where a company called PuroClean Restoration Services recently repaired water damage, then sued, claiming that NBP owes it $6.3 million in unpaid invoices for the work. Water damage is the latest setback for the old courthouse. According to county records, the property at 1021 SW 4th Ave. has a market value of $14 million, half of what NBP paid for it in 2018. NBP hasn’t pulled a permit for work on the building since 2022, county records show.

In related hotel news just blocks away, SoHi Brands recently renamed the Ace Hotel, which was once the emblem of Portland’s hipster efflorescence. It’s now called The Clyde, the name of the hotel when it opened in 1912. SoHi also contracted with a company called Kasa to manage it.

























