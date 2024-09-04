Portland International Airport Will Pay Parking Every Saturday in September

One by one for the last month, Portlanders have been returning from the newly renovated main terminal at Portland International Airport gushing about the design to their friends.

The indoor trees! The wood-lattice ceiling! The original carpet!

Yeah, we know, we know. We so fancy now. But for those of us who don’t have a plane ticket for a trip any time soon, it could be a while before we see what all the buzz is about.

PDX is doing their part to close this hype gap by offering free parking every Saturday in September for looky-loos who just want to shop and then turn around and go home. The airport will offer a coupon for two hours of parking when you spend $25 at the pre-security shops or restaurants.

Pre-security food and restaurant options include Portland Coffee Roasters, Loyal Legion and Country Cat. Shoppers can also peruse stationery at Paper Epiphanies, souvenirs at Hello From Portland, or wallets at Orox Leather to get those receipts up over $25. Make sure to snag a parking validation coupon from the shopkeeper before you head back to your car. (A reminder that it’s always super easy to take the MAX to the airport, too, especially now that the Red Line serves more people by extending further into Washington County.)

The PDX parking promotion will be in place Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28. There’s an FAQ page about how it works on the airport renovation project’s website.