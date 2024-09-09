Pickleball Courts Coming to Lloyd Center

Athletes will have more than ice skating and mall-walking to look forward to at Lloyd Center come October. Jumbo’s Pickleball announced today that it will open courts in the former Regal Cinemas space in the Northeast Portland mall, on the third floor up near the food court.

“Lloyd Center has always been a popular gathering place for the community. It’s great to have Jumbo’s Pickleball help us continue the tradition of bringing people together at the mall,” said Tom Kilbane of Urban Renaissance Group, in a statement. “Lloyd Center enjoys unparalleled transportation access, with convenient parking as well as easily accessible mass transit. Bringing pickleball to Lloyd Center will make it easier for Portlanders of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy the sport.”

Jumbo's Pickleball in Beaverton. (Tyler Douglas)

The facility will contain eight indoor courts, a snack lounge and a merchandise shop in the 45,000 square-foot space. There will be open play, league play, lessons and a demo court to test the latest equipment. Visits cost $15.

For the last few years, Lloyd Center has welcomed a diverse lineup of tenants as national chains have left and independent artists and pop-ups have moved in. The mall, which opened in 1960, is slated for demolition in pieces in the coming years, starting with the proposal to turn the former Nordstrom into a music venue. The Regal Cinemas inside the mall has been closed since 2015, though the Regal movie theater across Northeast Multnomah Boulevard is still in business.

The courts will be located at 2320 Lloyd Center. Players can sign up for more information about the opening at jumbospickleball.com. Jumbo’s already operates pickleball courts in Beaverton at 16340 NW Bethany Court.