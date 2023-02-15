Beloved North Tabor Watering Hole A&L Sports Pub Is Paying Off Its Back Taxes

Address: 5933 NE Glisan St.

Year built: 1927

Square footage: 8,910

Market value: $1,004,080

Owners: Angelo and Leonor Markantonatos

Property tax owed: $25,136.41

How long it’s been delinquent: Since 2020

What those taxes could buy: 14,818 Rawlings official league baseballs for Portland Public Schools teams

Why it’s delinquent: Unclear. The pub on the site is still operating.

A&L Tavern (Blake Benard)

If we had to guess, we’d say that the A&L Sports Pub was named for the owners, Angelo and Leonor Markantonatos. Angelo and Leonor. A and L.

The couple bought the property at the northwest corner of 60th and Glisan in 2002 for $160,000, according to Multnomah County property records. A&L made it through the pandemic and is back to being a hard-driving sports bar. Whoever runs the Facebook page keeps busy promoting soccer matches and football games and profiling long-term employees, of which there are many.

For the Super Bowl, A&L offered all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meat sauce with French bread and salad for $15.

But the Markantonatoses owe more than $25,000 in property taxes. In a brief phone conversation, Angelo, 91, said he gave the bar to his son, also named Angelo, 57. Angelo the elder says he’s dying, so we didn’t push him for details.

We’d love to talk to Angelo the younger about the tax issue, but he didn’t call us back. Nor did they respond to a message on their hyperactive Facebook page. The bar employee said her boss was “scarce” and “hard to pin down.”

Two signs of compliance: The Markantonatos family made a property tax payment of $10,000 on Nov. 15, and another for $4,500 on Feb. 8.