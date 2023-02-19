Behind Every Property Tax Debt Is a Story of Portland’s Woes

In this week’s edition of Willamette Week, the news team does another round of “Chasing Ghosts,” but instead of investigating abandoned buildings, they are investigating alleged property tax dodgers, whose unpaid taxes could be contributing to all manner of community improvement.

But what happens when the frayed edges of an embattled city finally unravel support for the very businesses that in turn support it? Those cases feel less like tax delinquency and more like small businesses in dire straits, potentially left behind by a city in crisis.

This week on the Dive, I’m thrilled to have Anthony Effinger back on the pod to chat about the team’s work in putting together this week’s cover package, an in depth look at not just which businesses aren’t paying their property taxes, but why. It’s not as straightforward as it might seem.

