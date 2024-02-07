Two Apartment Buildings on North Williams Stand Unfinished as High-Profile Developer Sues Construction Firm

ADDRESS: 3155 N Williams Ave. and 25 N Fargo St.

YEAR BUILT: Under construction

SQUARE FOOTAGE: N/A

MARKET VALUE: $11.8 million and $1.6 million

OWNERS: Solterra Strata LLC and Fargo Apartment LLC

HOW LONG THEY’VE BEEN EMPTY: They’ve never been occupied.

WHY THEY’RE EMPTY: The owner and the contractor are fighting.

The two tall apartment buildings on North Williams Avenue at Fargo Street look like ghosts, clad as they are in bright white Tyvek sheathing and nothing else.

Some of the windows billow with plastic covers. Netting along the chain-link fence is covered in graffiti. People who look more like squatters than construction workers walk in and out of would-be retail space on the bottom floor of the southern tower.

A cherry picker stands idle on North Fargo, fenced to keep traffic out.

At first glance, one would think the boom that turned once-sleepy North Williams into a canyon of apartments had gone bust. Soaring interest rates may have played a role, as they have nationwide, but a lawsuit filed by the owners, two entities controlled by SolTerra Capital of Seattle, hangs the blame on its contractor, Seabold Construction Co. of Beaverton.

In a complaint filed Jan. 23 in the U.S. District Court for Oregon, the two Seattle entities—Solterra Strata LLC and Fargo Apartment LLC—say that Seabold shut down in December and started liquidating assets. Solterra and Fargo say Seabold stiffed subcontractors, telling them to contact Solterra about getting paid. Worse yet, Solterra and Fargo say that Seabold pocketed $2.5 million that was supposed to go to subcontractors.

“Solterra continues to look into the amounts owed to subcontractors and suppliers and expects to discover that Seabold failed to pay much more than what is known,” the complaint says.

Subcontractors, including Johnson Air Products and Crescent Electric Supply, have been filing liens for unpaid bills against Solterra Strata and Fargo Apartment since December.

Neither Solterra Capital nor Seabold returned phone calls or emails seeking comment.

Seabold Construction Co. is owned by the husband-and-wife team Kevin and Hailey Owens. The company was founded by Hailey’s father, Harry Seabold, her grandfather (also named Harry), and an uncle. Harry the younger died in January 2023 at the age of 69, leaving the Owenses in charge.

“Harry loved the construction industry,” said a paid obituary in The Oregonian. “Until the time of his passing, Harry could be seen with his yellow notepad, his old school adding machine and favored blue pen, crunching numbers and making plans for the next big project.”

Solterra has several projects in Portland, finished and in development. The company built the five-story office-and-retail SolTerra Building on Southeast Division Street, known for the imposing painting of a woman, her hands folded in prayer, with hair made from 1,000 plants.

Under construction now is Cascada, an apartment-hotel-spa building on Northeast Alberta Street. It offers flexible accommodations (“stay a night or a year,” according to its website), and “the best spa + hot springs in the Pacific Northwest.”

SolTerra’s motto on its website is “Buildings for humans, and the Earth.”