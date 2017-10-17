Former Blazers' announcer Mike Barrett is campaigning to bring Major League Baseball to Portland.
A statement released by John McIsaac, a spokesman for the management group behind the effort, confirms the group is running a serious campaign, but named only Barrett as a contributor.
"Mike Barrett is officially involved with a campaign to bring Major League Baseball and a stadium development to Portland," says McIsaac.
"There is also a formally organized, sophisticated and seasoned management group running this initiative. We will keep you fully apprised of any/all developments as this project progresses."
The statement was released after of Baseball America's Tracy Ringolsby reported that Montreal and Portland are being eyed as possible sites for expanding the league.
"There seems to be a building consensus that baseball will soon be headed to a 32-team configuration," Ringolsby wrote.
"There is a legitimate ownership group in Portland that has the necessary financing along with support for a stadium, which would be partially funded by a $150 million grant. Approved by the state of Oregon to help finance a stadium when efforts were underway in 2003 to be the site for the relocation of the Expos (who instead moved to Washington, D.C.), the grant is still available. There seems to be a building consensus that baseball will soon be headed to a 32-team configuration."
Last month, when baseball commissioner Rob Manfred put Portland on the short list for a possible expansion, KGW reported on three potential sites for a stadium: Memorial Coliseum and Portland Public Schools headquarters, both of which are in the Rose Quarter, as well as a site "in Northwest Portland near Montgomery Park where Vaughn Street Park once sat."
