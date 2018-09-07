"We are currently working directly and efficiently with the four residents who are withholding rent to respond to their unique circumstances, and we are collaborating with the City of Portland to remedy any issues that are highlighted," Eiland adds. "Against the backdrop of a housing supply and affordability crisis in the region, Holgate Manor still offers units at or below affordable housing rates according to city officials, federal housing guidelines, and Home Forward payment standards for Multnomah County. We hope our current residents remain a part of the Holgate Manor community as upgrades are completed."