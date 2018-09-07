The rent strike at a Southeast Portland complex has entered its second month, but the core group withholding rent has dwindled.
The landlord says its down to four while the tenants group says they have eight people striking.
Holgate Manor in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood had long been home to a community of refugee families. In January, it was sold to a California investor, who began an attempt to convince residents to leave—including by offering cash payments. It was the first major complex to push residents out after the city's landmark tenant reforms.
It's also the site of Portland's most significant rent strike in decades.
Jill Eiland, who works for Gallatin Public Affairs, issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon on behalf of the Holgate Manor management team, saying that there are just four people withholding rent and that the landlord is addressing repair problems.
"The owners and managers of Holgate Manor in Southeast Portland have invested a significant amount of resources to upgrade the 52-year-old property to benefit current and future residents," she says.
"The owner has invested in new roofs, interior updates, energy efficient windows, new appliances and landscaping. In addition, residents were asked to submit repair requests directly to the property manager on site so that specific needs could be addressed in a timely manner while contractors are working at the complex."
"We are currently working directly and efficiently with the four residents who are withholding rent to respond to their unique circumstances, and we are collaborating with the City of Portland to remedy any issues that are highlighted," Eiland adds. "Against the backdrop of a housing supply and affordability crisis in the region, Holgate Manor still offers units at or below affordable housing rates according to city officials, federal housing guidelines, and Home Forward payment standards for Multnomah County. We hope our current residents remain a part of the Holgate Manor community as upgrades are completed."
Portland Tenants United disputed the landlord account, all the way down to the numbers.
"Eleven households withheld their rent in August, with additional households prepared to join each month until Princeton begins addressing the very reasonable needs that the Holgate Manor Tenants Union have brought to their attention in March," says organizer Margot Black in a statement.
"Due to health issues and additional extenuating circumstances, there are eight households currently withholding rent. Princeton's response has been inadequate overall but some tenant demands have been met. In consideration of the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations, no new households were added in September."
