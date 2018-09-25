In July 2016, the Portland Tribune broke some big news about Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith—despite making $101,000 a year, Smith owed the state back income taxes and her paycheck was being garnished.
Smith insisted the lien and garnishment were a mistake, but it would take nearly a year to resolve the situation.
On June 13, 2017, the Oregon Department of Revenue issued a corrected assessment: rather than owing the state $31,872 for tax year 2012, Smith owed just $49. (That $49 has long since been paid.) The error resulted from the mis-characterization of a property Smith sold—it was primary residence not a rental property, which had different tax implications, Smith has contended.
That correction by state tax officials vindicated Smith. To set the record straight, Smith, who is running for a city council seat, provided proof of that correction today (see below).
Correction: Due to an editor's error, this post originally misstated the amount Smith owed.
Comments