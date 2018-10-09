U.S. Rep Earl Blumenauer (D-Portland), who represents some the most left-leaning parts of Portland, has endorsed former state legislator Jo Ann Hardesty for City Council.
In a heated election, Hardesty faces Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith in the race for the seat vacated by departing Commissioner Dan Saltzman.
Blumenauer, a bike-riding, bow-tie-wearing politician, who represents many of Portland's most liberal neighborhoods east of the Willamette River, may add to Hardesty's support from liberal Portlanders.
"Having served on the Portland City Council, I know what it takes to lead and to work with residents and colleagues to make change," said Blumenauer in a statement. "Portland is in a pivotal time, and I know Jo Ann is the right leader, at the right time, to make sure that we continue to be a community welcoming and serving of everyone."
Hardesty has been racking up endorsements from elected leaders—including sitting city commissioners Amanda Fritz and Chloe Eudaly. Meanwhile, Smith has gathered the endorsements of most of the state's black elected officials.
