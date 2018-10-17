Portland Public Schools has hired a team of consultants to help evaluate whether to sell or lease the school district's main administration building—coveted as the possible site of a baseball stadium.
The contract with a joint team—real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield and consultant Leland Consulting Group—can't exceed $150,000 and may cover other real estate projects for the district.
An analysis of the future of the Blanchard Education Service Center, located in the Rose Quarter, is not expected for another month.
It's unclear at this point whether the district will move forward, but the district has received interest from multiple buyers, including the team looking to build a Major League Baseball stadium.
"We're in the discovery phase of this," Sara King, PPS real estate director.
Investors in a possible Major League Baseball franchise have offered PPS $80 million for the site, but the district is evaluating multiple options.
