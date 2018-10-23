Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly wants more Portlanders to vote. So she's sending out city workers on the public dime to remind them.
Eudaly this morning unveiled her plan for the last Friday before Election Day. She'll send city workers on a door-to-door canvassing event Nov. 2 to encourage registered voters who have not turned out in recent elections to cast a ballot this year.
City employees won't be required to participate. But if they choose to participate, they will be working on city time during the "Get Out the Vote" canvass. It's still unclear how many city workers will volunteer to participate, and how much city money will be devoted to the effort as a result.
Eudaly's office will spend another $1,000 on fliers to hang on doors. The door hangers will include locations of ballot drop boxes and where to get more information on candidates and ballot initiatives.
"We know our work is far from done—we still have precincts in Portland with less than 50 percent voter participation," Eudaly wrote in an email to city workers soliciting volunteers. "To protect the integrity of our democracy, we must recognize this plain fact and commit ourselves to action."
While Eudaly's move appears to be legal, the notion of paying city employees to get out the vote is raising some eyebrows, particularly given that Eudaly has a stake in two races on this November's ballot. She was an early champion of Measure 26-201, a tax on businesses to fund clean energy projects. (Her office helped craft the measure.) She also endorsed Jo Ann Hardesty, a candidate for an empty seat on the Portland City Council, who faces Loretta Smith in a runoff.
"At face value, it looks corrupt," says Republican political consultant Jonathan Lockwood, who worked on the gubernatorial campaign of Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend). Lockwood notes that Democrats control nearly all major offices at the state level and that they use their power to maintain control.
Even if Eudaly says her canvass is nonpartisan, Lockwood says it could have partisan result: "It would have an impact on the governor's race because it's the highest profile thing."
Portland election lawyer Dan Meek says Eudaly's proposal is legal but also fraught with potential for abuse.
"For example, [city employees] could choose to focus the efforts only in areas where voters are more favorable to candidates with particular philosophies," Meek says. "In Portland, for example, focusing [canvassing] efforts on Eastmoreland would skew the resulting vote to the conservative pole. Perhaps focusing on Buckman or Sunnyside or other neighborhoods would do the opposite."
Eudaly's office says it will avoid this pitfall by using an objective measure of the districts with the lowest turnout, based on the last three election cycles.
Oregon law prohibits public employees from political activity on the taxpayer dime. But election lawyers tell WW state law only forbids public employees taking a side on candidates or measures while on the payroll.
Eudaly's office says city workers will only provide information that there's an election Nov. 6, and only distribute information available from the secretary of state.
"This will be a voluntary, nonpartisan and content-neutral event, with the sole mission of increasing voter participation where turnout has historically been low," Eudaly wrote in her email to colleagues.
On Oct. 22, Eudaly's office asked Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, who oversees elections, to weigh in on the legality of the plan. His office declined.
"Since this (1) hasn't happened, and (2) we are complaint-driven, we cannot comment on it,"says Richardson's chief of staff, Debra Royal.
Multnomah County is in charge of local elections.
But the effort is part of Eudaly's oversight of a bureau that seeks to engage the public with government. Formerly called the Office of Neighborhood Involvement, the Office of Community & Civic Life is taking a new approach. This small yet dramatic initiative is the first sign of a new direction.
Leaders at the bureau settled on voter turnout as one benchmark they'd seek to improve over the next decade.
