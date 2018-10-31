But this campaign season, Portland is serving as boogeyman, particularly for conservative candidates. Several fliers and ads focus on downtown homeless camps as a symbol of a failed city. (In at least one case, no tents are needed to use Portland as pejorative. In Coos Bay, 223 miles from Portland, the Oregon Republican Party is sending out fliers accusing Democratic Rep. Caddy McKeown of being just another "Portland politician"—"time and again Caddy McKeown has failed to stand up for our values and supported the Portland liberal agenda.")