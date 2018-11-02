A campaign to remove the fundraising page for traveling far-right protest group Patriot Prayer has succeeded, less than a week after The Oregonian published an ill-timed op-ed that characterized the group's Vancouver-based leader Joey Gibson as a "modern day prophet."
Gibson's rallies have drawn violent protesters to downtown Portland from outside Oregon and he has close affiliations with the Proud Boys, an all-male fraternity that describes its members as "western chauvinists."
CAIR Oregon, which advocates for Muslim civil rights, urged people upset with the Oregonian column—which minimized Gibson's role in igniting violent riots in Portland—to call the fundraising site GivingFuel to ask them to delete the group's donation page. The page now reroutes to a 404 error page.
On Twitter, CAIR Oregon said its staff had spoken with the website's operators who told them the page had been permanently deleted.
"We are grateful for all of the allies all across the country that helped us in this endeavor. GivingFuel received calls from everywhere. This was a strong community victory," the group tweeted. "We also are grateful for the courage that GivingFuel displayed here. Businesses working with citizens against hate is powerful. Please give Giving Fuel some love today."
