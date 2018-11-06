Former legislator Jo Ann Hardesty will become the first black woman elected to Portland City Council.
Hardesty is cruising to victory tonight in early returns in the Portland City Council race.
She was up 62 percent to 36 percent in early returns against Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith.
The results were expected after the nonpartisan primary. Hardesty beat Smith by 25 points in May. The two women finished first and second in a six-way race to replace departing Commissioner Dan Saltzman.
The results are historic. The two women were competing to become the first African American woman elected to Portland City Council. Hardesty will also be just the ninth woman to serve. For the first time in the history of City Council, women will hold the majority of votes.
Hardesty is a former state legislator whose most high-profile recent role was as president of the local chapter of the NAACP of Portland.
Smith has had a long career in public service. She served for two decades on Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon)'s staff before serving two terms on the county commission. (She faced term limits and could not run for reelection this year.)
Hardesty and Smith were both damaged by concerns about their record of management. Hardesty faced questions about her financial management of the NAACP chapter. Smith was investigated at the county for allegedly bullying employees—a charge an investigator found was probably true.
In the race for Multnomah County Auditor, Jennifer McGuirk leads Scott Learn.
And in the contest for an open seat on Metro Council, state labor spokeswoman Christine Lewis narrowly Lake Oswego restaurant owner Joe Buck.
Comments