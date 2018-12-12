Why does it matter?

The mayor's office and the Police Bureau were trying to counteract criticism from the right and left about how riot cops decide whether to wade into protests. But they did so by asking reporters to sign an NDA—a new tactic in Portland, and one that raised questions about City Hall's commitment to transparency. "The problem is when the details of how they try to do it results in no meaningful access at all," says Vera Eidelman, staff attorney with the ACLU's speech, privacy and technology project.