Mayor Ted Wheeler has had a tough year by several measures—not least among them, the complaints about the tents and other visible signs of street homelessness.
But at his final press conference of 2018, Wheeler struck a hopeful note on one of the most intractable issues facing Portland.
"Do you think homelessness can be fixed in Portland?" asked a reporter.
His response was confident.
"Yes, I do," said the mayor. "It's a matter of political will, prioritization and resources. We'll get there a lot faster if we have partnerships from the state and federal governments. But we will get there."
Portland City Hall and the mayor himself have embraced a range of goals around all aspects of addressing homelessness, including adding 2,000 units of supportive housing, which is housing that is accompanied by addiction or mental health services for people who are at risk of chronic homelessness.
"I'm convinced we have the right formula," said Wheeler. "Shelter to get people off the streets right now, [mental health, addiction and job training] services and adequate transition services to get people off the streets or out of the shelters into housing, and making sure we have permanent supportive housing to make sure people are successful."
City Hall is still in negotiations with Multnomah County and Metro over an agreement to use hotel and rental car taxes to fund supportive housing.
