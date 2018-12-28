The DoubleTree Hotel in Portland took to Twitter on Friday to issue a belated apology for the treatment a black man received on Dec. 22, 2018, while staying at the hotel.
The Lloyd District hotel faced a social media firestorm after Jermaine Massey, 34, a paid guest, filmed himself being removed from the hotel by a security guard and Portland police. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on the incident, which the hotel initially called a "misunderstanding." His eviction from his room drew national attention over the Christmas holiday.
On Thursday, Massey's attorneys, Gregory and Jason Kafoury, of Portland-based law firm Kafoury & McDougal, asked the hotel for a full accounting of why hotel security had "approached" him and "interrogated" him.
"Jermaine Massey was, 'calling his mother while black,' from a quiet corner of the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel in Portland," they said in their press release. "Please explain in detail in what manner Mr. Massey was a threat to safety or security."
This morning, the hotel apologized and said it had placed two employees on leave.
The DoubleTree social media statement is below:
