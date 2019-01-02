City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was sworn in as a city commissioner today, becoming the first African-American woman to serve on the Portland City Council.
With Hardesty, the Council also reached another historic milestone. For the first time, the council is majority women.
Mayor Wheeler called it a "historic moment" as he opened official business for the morning.
"This is the first time in the history of the city where there have been a majority of women," he said. "This is also the first time a woman of color has been elected to the Portland City Council."
With that, council began its business—with multiple disruptions from protesters.
