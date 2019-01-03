Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers gave his resignation notice today.
Myers, who was hired in June 2016 by then-City Commissioner Dan Saltzman, is a well-regarded bureau director, known as an innovator. Myers was recruited to the city after a 26-year-long career in Las Vegas.
His announcement comes three days after Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty replaced Saltzman.
Hardesty says Myers offered the reason that he's leaving as a move to Gearhart, Ore.
"Today Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers visited me with the sad news he will be leaving Portland," says Hardesty in a statement. "I am personally so sad to lose his leadership and friendship. His vision for a vibrant city was exactly what we need, and I am disappointed to not work on his plan together. Chief Myers will be joining his wife in Gearhart where they have relocated."
