Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Friday announced the departure of staffer Berk Nelson, who has served as a senior adviser on public health and safety, including some work as a liaison to the police bureau.
Nelson, who previously worked in commercial litigation at Perkins Coie before joining the mayor's office in Jan. 2017, will join Umpqua Bank as a lobbyist, the mayor's office confirmed Monday.
"As far as I know there's no business the bank has before the Mayor's Office," says Wheeler spokeswoman Eileen Park.
The mayor's office did not reveal his new employer on Friday. It highlighted Nelson's work in City Hall including his effort "relocating R2DToo," the homeless village, a move that had proved a stumbling block for previous administrations.
Nelson said he was glad for his time in the public sector.
"This has been one of the most rewarding experiences for me because I have gained immeasurable insight into how government serves the community," Nelson said in his statement Friday. "I have made many friends and partnerships along the way that I will carry into my next position."
Wheeler praised Nelson's work in a Friday statement.
"I will miss Berk—he brought a wealth of intelligence and ideas to this challenging position," he said. I have been lucky to have such a talented, hardworking advisor over the last two years."
