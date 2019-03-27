The director of Portland's Independent Police Review is leaving City Hall for state government.
Constantin Severe joined IPR in 2008 and became its director in 2013. He is leaving April 5 and will become Gov. Kate Brown's public safety adviser.
IPR is in the auditor's office and conducts some investigations of police misconduct. In 2013, WW interviewed Severe as he took over the office.
"As Director, he was able to shepherd several major police accountability reforms through City Council and expand IPR's ability to conduct both complex investigations and systemic reviews," said Portland City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero in a statement. "I plan to conduct a national search for the next IPR Director."
