Mayor Ted Wheeler chose a former Portland Police Association president to advise his office on issues of public safety.
The new public safety advisor, Robert King, retired as a police commander in 2018 after 27 years with the Portland Police Bureau.
At the time, he was the subject of an internal affairs investigation after he allegedly gave the phone number of a hit-and-run victim to a local pastor who wanted to settle the case privately on behalf of the driver, who was the daughter of a church member, The Oregonian reported.
King joined the Bureau of Development Services as a safety officer after retiring from PPB.
"He brings many years of experience and insight that will be invaluable to my office," Wheeler said in a statement announcing the new hire. "He also comes widely recommended from the community, having spent decades forging important relationships. Our police officers deserve the respect, attention, and resources they need now more than ever."
King will join the mayor's office on April 8.
"I respect, admire, and appreciate the work done by members of the Portland Police Bureau," King said in a statement. "I am deeply committed to continuing the work of building bridges as well as finding ways to heal hurting communities."
Comments