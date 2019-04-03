But perhaps most troubling was the disclosure of what the Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade would look like if the highway were widened. In a simulation prepared by a local firm once ODOT released maps and engineering drawings, the esplanade looks more like a cave than an outdoor bike and walking path—because the new lanes of I-5 jut out over the riverfront bike path and walkway. (One wag suggested the built-in roof would make the esplanade the perfect spot for a homeless shelter.)