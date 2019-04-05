"The structure of the caps as currently designed, with a 300 pound-per-square-foot live load capacity, is sufficient to carry two-story buildings," Adams wrote. "With design adjustments, the caps have the potential to carry much more. AVT would support a RQIP with highway covers engineered to be capable of bearing six-story buildings that could be used for affordable residential and commercial spaces to ease the transition between lower Albina and'the Lloyd Commercial District immediately to the east of the RQIP."