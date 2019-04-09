"I'll take this opportunity to address the perception that asking direct questions is somehow bullying people," said Hardesty. "I asked very specific questions and I expect people to be very specific in their answers, and I have been a policymaker and activist long enough to know when people are evading my question. And I do not appreciate being called a bully. I do not like bullies. And I do not tolerate bullying behavior. However, I am an African American woman who speaks directly, and I will continue to do so. And I will not be silenced. "