"Multnomah County purchased what was known as the Bushong building in downtown Portland that will become a safe haven for people experiencing mental health challenges on our streets," said Kafoury in her speech. "Our vision is to create a safe place where people can come inside, get a peaceful night's rest, a place to wash their clothes and, most importantly, support from a community of people who know exactly what they're going through because they've been there, too."