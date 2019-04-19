City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly has delayed a vote on new restrictions for screening tenants for another month.
The ordinance would restrict the way landlords screen tenants before they sign a lease, with the aim of addressing discrimination and requiring more consideration for people with a criminal record.
The Portland Tribune first reported the plan to delay.
The mayor has previously said he thinks the screening policy needs "significant changes."
Eudaly's policy director, Jamey Duhamel, says the possible changes contemplated at City Hall are focused on whether there's a way to make the requirements less onerous for the real estate industry while still requiring accountability and enforcement.
"I feel really confident we're working well with our colleagues," says Duhamel, "and that what we bring back on May 23 is going to be a really solid policy in mitigating discrimination in rental housing."
