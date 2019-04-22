Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty today signed onto an official pledge not to take money from fossil fuel companies.
The No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge requires politicians not to accept contributions of more than $200 from fossil fuel political action committees, industry front groups or their executives. Hardesty goes further: She says she won't take a dime from fossil fuel groups.
Other Oregon elected officials have taken the official pledge: U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), State Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), State Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer (D-Portland, State Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-Portland), Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal (Portland), State Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), State Rep. Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), Mayor Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie), and Metro Councilor Christine Lewis.
"We need a city where every voice matters," says Hardesty in a statement. "Fossil fuel money corrupts that and elevates the voices of dirty energy at the expense of people's health, the climate, and our democracy, something I will always reject….I ran on a platform of small donor campaign contributions, open and accountable elections, and climate justice initiatives here in the city, and I urge my colleagues and future candidates to do the same.""
Hardesty has been a leader on environmental advocacy, supporting of the Portland Clean Energy Fund ballot initiative. She also sent staffers to meet with protesters at the Zenith Energy oil terminal before police made arrests.
