Environmental activists, with the group Extension Rebellion PDX, planted forget-me-nots this Sunday as they created another garden atop Zenith Energy's train tracks in Northwest Portland.
Ken Ward, an activist known as a "pipe turner" for directly cutting off the supply of crude oil to a refinery in Washington state, was among the fourteen environmental activists arrested today by Portland Police officers for trespassing on private property.
It was their second garden-party protest in as many weeks.
Those arrested ranged in age from an 86 to 19. Six of the arrested activists, including Ward, were also among those arrested on Monday.
The activists were arrested for protesting Zenith’s import of Alberta tar sands oil, which has dramatically increased despite Portland city council voting to block further expansion of fossil fuels in 2015.
In a Tweet, a group shot shows the activists on a wall with the spray painted note, "From this moment, despair ends and tactics begin."
