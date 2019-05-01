— For the first time, there's $500,000 in the budget for addiction-treatment services to pair with housing. In the past, the mayor has argued that services are a county role to fulfill, so this proposal represents a significant shift. "Traditionally that is the purview of Multnomah County," he said. "I think it is unrealistic to assume that Multnomah County can do all of that alone with the resources they have. Supportive housing is a very high priority for this administration." It's not yet clear how the Portland Housing Bureau will secure those services—whether they'll work with the county or find their own contractor.