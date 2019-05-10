"My son Terrell was a loving and kind person who would do anything to help anyone who needed it," says Alicia Johnson in a statement. "He was a blessing to our family, and we are still dealing with the pain of losing him and of seeing his reputation tarnished. I'm bringing this lawsuit because I want to see the accountability that has been sadly lacking from Portland Police. I want justice for Terrell, and I want to help prevent this happening to another family."