Denis Theriault, the spokesperson for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says that while the St. Johns Christian Church is being considered as a site for the residents of Hazelnut Grove to relocate to, nothing is finalized, and that they are considering another location in St. Johns as well. He acknowledges the church site does present fewer challenges than any other site, and that site construction could start as early as September and could be built by Spring 2020.